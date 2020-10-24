Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 4,249 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VBK opened at $229.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $233.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

