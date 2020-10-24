Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 497 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

