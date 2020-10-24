Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 656 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

