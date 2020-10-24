Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.