Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average of $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.