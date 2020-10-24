Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

UNP opened at $188.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.92. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

