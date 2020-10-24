Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $374.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.48 and its 200 day moving average is $380.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

