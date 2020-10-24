Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 200.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,951 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 21,180,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. Insiders purchased a total of 51,189,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,929,302 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

