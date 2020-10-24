Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.88 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after buying an additional 722,986 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 641,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7,686.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 360,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 356,044 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

