Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,804,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,685,000 after acquiring an additional 161,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,508,000 after acquiring an additional 264,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,881,000.

ARKK opened at $99.18 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45.

