Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $204.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.