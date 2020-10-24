Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $374.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.11 and its 200-day moving average is $325.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

