Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.