Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,467,000 after purchasing an additional 374,329 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,505,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 352,240 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,046 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 5.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,509,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after purchasing an additional 415,542 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,098,000 after buying an additional 309,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

