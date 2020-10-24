Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

NYSE:PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

