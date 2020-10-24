Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,301 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,686,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after buying an additional 421,764 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $238,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

