Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $374.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.48 and its 200 day moving average is $380.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

