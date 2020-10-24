Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 22,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $353.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.17. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

