GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPAGF. Citigroup lowered shares of GRUMA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of GRUMA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. GRUMA has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $12.60.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn and wheat flour tortillas; tortilla chips; flatbreads, including pita, naan, chapati, pizza bases, and piadina; hearts of palm; rice; wraps, corn and potato chips, and hearts of palm; and breakfast cereals and polenta.

