Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HMSNF. ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

