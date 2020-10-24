Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HMSNF. ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

