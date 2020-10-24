Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 183,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.58. 2,478,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

