Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. 1,222,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 387,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

