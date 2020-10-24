Head-To-Head Comparison: Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seabridge Gold and NovaGold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.70%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and NovaGold Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -138.14 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$27.76 million ($0.09) -119.56

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaGold Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -2.95% -2.72% NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50%

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.