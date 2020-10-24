Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Up 8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares shot up 8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.86. 523,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 250,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

HTBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

