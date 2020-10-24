Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,892,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

