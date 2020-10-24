Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Hess posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,521,000 after acquiring an additional 203,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 724,508 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,501. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.