Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Shares Up 6.1%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $94.39. 4,377,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,866,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 788.42, a PEG ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.