Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.