Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Lowered by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $175.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

