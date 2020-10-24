Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $175.54 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

