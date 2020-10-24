Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.05 Million

Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report sales of $216.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.10 million and the lowest is $208.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $272.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $980.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $959.04 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

HLI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $8,048,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

