Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INZY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($7.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($6.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

