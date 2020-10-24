Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INZY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($7.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($6.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit