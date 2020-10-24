Insider Buying: Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Senior Officer Buys C$10,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Senior Officer Jim Zadra bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,851.88.

Jim Zadra also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 21st, Jim Zadra acquired 10,000 shares of Great Panther Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.
  • On Monday, September 14th, Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of Great Panther Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$67,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 24th, Jim Zadra bought 10,000 shares of Great Panther Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.
  • On Thursday, August 20th, Jim Zadra sold 82,000 shares of Great Panther Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$112,340.00.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of $395.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.92.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$92.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

Comments


