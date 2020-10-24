Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.90-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3-75.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.13 billion.Intel also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Shares of INTC traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 97,322,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

