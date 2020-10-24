Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-4.90 EPS.

Intel stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 97,322,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.