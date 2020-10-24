Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.39 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-4.90 EPS.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,322,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

