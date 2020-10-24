Intel’s (INTC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.97.

Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

