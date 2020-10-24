Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

