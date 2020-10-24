iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $412,790,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 321,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.02. 842,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,769. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.