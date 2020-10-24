iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.96. 1,796,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

