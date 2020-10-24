iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 595,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,139. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

