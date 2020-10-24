iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 595,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,139. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

