J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded J D Wetherspoon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of JDWPF opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

