James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 31.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

