Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $320.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $284.79 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

