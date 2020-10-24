JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SYDDF stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Sydney Airport has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.
Sydney Airport Company Profile
