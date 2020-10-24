KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Equities analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

