KeyCorp Increases VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $180.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.08.

VMW opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 33.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in VMware by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

