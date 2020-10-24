KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

