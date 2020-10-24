KeyCorp Raises Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $25.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCEI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

BCEI stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $407.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

